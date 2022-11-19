Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $10.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

AZUL stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 446,200 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Azul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 319,578 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

