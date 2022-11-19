BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($11.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.40) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.34) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 953.60 ($11.21).

BA stock opened at GBX 770.20 ($9.05) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 798.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 788.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.07). The company has a market cap of £23.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.93.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,509,000.99). Insiders bought a total of 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,260 in the last ninety days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

