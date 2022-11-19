Balancer Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $253.16 million and $4.44 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00033340 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002622 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,557,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,420,509 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Buying and Selling Balancer
