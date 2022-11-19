Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Head-To-Head Review

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $118.49 million 4.74 $33.23 million $2.72 12.89 Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.45 $30.55 million $1.67 14.70

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.43% 10.69% 1.03% Citizens & Northern 23.14% 9.71% 1.10%

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; fraud detection tools; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. It operates through 12 branch offices in Marin, southern Sonoma counties, and north of San Francisco, California; and a loan production office in San Francisco. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.