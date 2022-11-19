Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$85.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$69.04 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

