Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price objective on the stock.
IMI Stock Performance
Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,429 ($16.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,832.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.75. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,877.81 ($22.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About IMI
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.