Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,429 ($16.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,832.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.75. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,877.81 ($22.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

