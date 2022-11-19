Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) PT Lowered to €43.00 at Berenberg Bank

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €47.00 ($48.45) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bechtle from €58.00 ($59.79) to €51.00 ($52.58) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bechtle from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Bechtle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BECTY opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

