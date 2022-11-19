Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BNFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Stock Performance
Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.63. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
