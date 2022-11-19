Beta Finance (BETA) Market Cap Achieves $39.46 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.46 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

