Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) PT Lowered to $14.00

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Better Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Heinen acquired 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

About Better Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.