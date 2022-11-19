Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Tops $260.41 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.87 or 0.00089003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $260.41 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00238411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

