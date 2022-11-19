BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Stock Price Down 0%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

