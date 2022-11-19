Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $713.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.