Bokf Na Buys 5,180 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

INTC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.