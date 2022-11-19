Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $48.30

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.30.
NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
National Retail Properties Price Performance
NNN opened at $45.52 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61.
National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 73,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.