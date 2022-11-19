Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $48.30

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN opened at $45.52 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 73,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

