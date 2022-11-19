C2X 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,951.06 (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, C2X has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One C2X token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $4,951.06 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for C2X is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

