Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Acquires $35,460.00 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,067.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.86 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

