Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Canaan Stock Down 3.5 %
CAN stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Canaan has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $515.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canaan will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
