Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Canaan Stock Down 3.5 %

CAN stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Canaan has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $515.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canaan will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canaan Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Canaan by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.