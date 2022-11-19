Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$125.33.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at C$106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.18. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$37.90 and a 12-month high of C$116.00.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.