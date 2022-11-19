Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CTLP stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

