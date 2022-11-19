Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of TH opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$2.40 and a one year high of C$4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$284.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

