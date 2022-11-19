Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARA opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $590.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 357,628 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.