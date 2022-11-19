CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Head to Head Survey

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71 CarGurus 0 3 8 0 2.73

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 213.68%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $23.59, indicating a potential upside of 77.38%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than CarGurus.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 1.25 -$11.21 million ($3.27) -0.24 CarGurus $951.37 million 1.66 -$150,000.00 ($1.16) -11.47

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -69.77% -51.87% -2.86% CarGurus 3.76% 20.56% 10.74%

Summary

CarGurus beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

