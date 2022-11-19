Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $295.62 million and $6.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,299,861,544 coins and its circulating supply is 10,516,201,352 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,297,730,160 with 10,514,217,782 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02741068 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,773,379.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.