Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

