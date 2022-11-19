CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops One Day Volume of $8.96 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $84.06 million and $8.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,735.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010412 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00239072 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10134577 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,324,141.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

