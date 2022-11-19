Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at BTIG Research

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.79. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.