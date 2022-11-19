Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at BTIG Research

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.79. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 702.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 130.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

