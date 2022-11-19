Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CSSE opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.