Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of CSSE opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

