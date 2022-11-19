Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of CSSE opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $16.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.