Chiliz (CHZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $893.83 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $893.83 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,136,972,128 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

