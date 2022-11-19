China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Down 3%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 18,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

China Xiangtai Food Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Xiangtai Food

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 308.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of China Xiangtai Food worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

