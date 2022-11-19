Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.80 at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.80 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE CHR opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.08.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.