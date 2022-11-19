Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

CB opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

