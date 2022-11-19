CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.33.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $512.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.