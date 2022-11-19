CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Price Performance

CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $512.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

About CIRCOR International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.