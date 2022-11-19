CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $512.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

