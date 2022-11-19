Citigroup Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $135.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.88.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 191,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PTC by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in PTC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

