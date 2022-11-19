CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. Bloom Burton downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 2.3 %

CVE:DOC opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.40.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.