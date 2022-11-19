CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. Bloom Burton downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 2.3 %
CVE:DOC opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.40.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
