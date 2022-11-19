Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

CCOI stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 754.18%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,590 shares of company stock worth $584,168. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.