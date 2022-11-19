CoinLoan 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $148,384.28 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $11.31 or 0.00068147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $56.57 million and $148,384.28 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

