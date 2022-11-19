Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lifted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.46 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

