Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 0.9 %

CMWAY stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

