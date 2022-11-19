Compound Dai (CDAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.79 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $557.49 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

