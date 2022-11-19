Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

