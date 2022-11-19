Cormark Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$23.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.98.

Shares of MAG opened at C$20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.21. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$25.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

