Cormark Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$23.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.98.
Shares of MAG opened at C$20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.21. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$25.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
