Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 89,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 18,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.42. The stock has a market cap of C$156.91 million and a PE ratio of -21.91.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

