Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.12 and a 200-day moving average of $497.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

