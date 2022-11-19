Counos X (CCXX) Price Tops $17.94 on Major Exchanges

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for $17.94 or 0.00107218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $321.43 million and approximately $286,677.49 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Counos X
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is medium.com/@counosplatform. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.
Counos X Coin Trading
