Cowen Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $79.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE OVV opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

