Cowen Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $122.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.1 %

EXPD stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 631,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

