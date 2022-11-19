Cowen Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $12.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,597 shares of company stock valued at $674,757 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

