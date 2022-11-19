Craig Hallum Lowers Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target to $3.00

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.30. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Markforged by 243.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Markforged by 1,368.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

