Credit Suisse Group Boosts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $81.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARVN. Citigroup cut their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

About Arvinas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

