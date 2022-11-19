Credit Suisse Group Boosts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $81.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARVN. Citigroup cut their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.47.
Arvinas Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.